Whitty coronavirus warning: ‘We could get into trouble again surprisingly fast’

The Government’s top medic has warned the number of people in hospital with coronavirus could reach “quite scary” levels within weeks.Professor Chris Whitty said the UK is “not out of the woods yet”, just hours after Boris Johnson declared it was “highly probable” the worst of the pandemic is over.The latest figures showed 48,553 more cases, the highest since January 15, while the 63 deaths were the biggest daily reported increase since March 26.