Covid-19 cases rise

IS ONE OF THOSE STATES...WMAR-2 NEWS ERIN MACPHERSONJOINS US LIVE THIS MORNING -AT ONE OF THE FEW MASSVACCINATION SITES STILL OPEN.ERIN?MANY OF THE MASS VAX SITESCLOSED BECAUSE FEWER PPLEOARE GETTING VACCINATED 7 -PERCENT OF MARYLAND ADULTSHAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST THEIRFIRST DOSE AND THE DAILY RATECONTINUES TO GO DOWN.

ACROSSTHE COUNTRY, 548- THOUSANDSHOTS ARE BEING ADMINISTEREDPER DAY.

THAT'S DOWN 84PERCT ENSINCE MID APRIL WHEN3.4 MILLIOSHN OTS WERE GIVENOUT EACH DAY.

NOWHE T USSURGEON GENERAL IS CALNGLIMISINFORMATION ABOUT THEVACCINE AN URGENT THREAT INTHE FIGHT AGAINST THIS VIRUS-- AS THE DELTA VARIANTSPREADS.

HE SAYS TWO THIRDS OFPEOPLE WHO ARE NOT YETVACCINATED BELIEVE COMMONMYTHS ABOUT VACCINES.

RIGHTNOW, HOSPITALS ARE SAYINGHETIR PATIENTS ARE YOGEUNSICKER AND UNVACCINATED."People who are unvaccinatedare more likely to get severesymptoms and end up in thehospital and what we're seeingnow is that children are nowmore likely o tunvaccinated." HEREN IMARYLAND, THERE ARE 132 POPEIN THE HOSPITAL WITH COVID88 ARE IN ADULT CARE AND 44 ININTENSIVE CARE.

TO DATE,THERE'S BEEN MORE THAN 9,500DEATHS BECAUSE OF THECORONAVIRUS IN THE STATE.RIGHT NOW THE POSITIVITY RATEIS BACK UP TO 1.14 PERCENT.

WERECENTLY WENT DOWN TO JUSTPOINT 66 PERCENT.

LIVE - ACEMTHE MAN WHO MUERRDED F