Naomi Osaka Barbie Doll Sells Out Hours After Launch

The new doll, which is part of the Barbie Role Model series, sold out shortly after being released on July 12.

It features Osaka wearing a Nike tennis dress and a white visor while holding a Yonex racket.

According to a tweet by Osaka, the outfit is what she wore at the 2020 Australian Open.

Designer Carlyle Nuera, who was commissioned to make the doll, shared his admiration for the 23-year-old tennis star.

Obviously Naomi's athletic skill is unmatched, that's a fact, Carlyle Nuera, designer, via press release.

But what I personally admire the most about Naomi Osaka is how she uses her platform, the spotlight on her and her voice, to raise awareness about social justice, Carlyle Nuera, designer, via press release.

Osaka has also been an outspoken advocate for mental health, citing her own battles with depression and anxiety.

A new Netflix series, 'Naomi Osaki,' will debut on July 16.

It will shed light on her life and struggles since becoming a public figure.

Osaka withdrew from the French Open this year, but she will make her competitive return at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

