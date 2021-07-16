Friday 7/16 Insider Buying Report: RPHM, CAG

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

On Wednesday, Reneo Pharmaceuticals' Director, Bali Muralidhar, made a $949,756 buy of RPHM, purchasing 111,736 shares at a cost of $8.50 a piece.

Muralidhar was up about 9.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with RPHM trading as high as $9.32 in trading on Friday.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 7.2% on the day Friday.

Before this latest buy, Muralidhar bought RPHM on 6 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $952,730 at an average of $9.16 per share.

And at Conagra Brands, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Richard H.

Lenny who bought 10,000 shares at a cost of $34.14 each, for a trade totaling $341,400.

Before this latest buy, Lenny made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $336,952 shares at a cost of $33.70 each.

Conagra Brands is trading up about 0.8% on the day Friday.

Lenny was up about 2.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CAG trading as high as $35.09 in trading on Friday.