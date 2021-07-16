At Least 120 Are Dead as Floods Wreak Havoc Across Central Europe

At Least 120 Are Dead , as Floods Wreak Havoc Across Central Europe.

Germany alone accounts for at least 100 deaths, where the worst flooding in decades has devastated several western states.

In Belgium, 22 deaths are the result of flooding caused by record-breaking rainfall that has swelled rivers.

Mobile systems have been damaged across the region and treacherous conditions have hampered rescue efforts, .

Leaving thousands unaccounted for.

Smaller villages in Germany have been completely destroyed by the flooding.

The deaths and destruction across Europe as a result of flooding is a tragedy that should have been avoided, Hannah Cloke, Professor of Hydrology at the University of Reading, via BBC News.

Evacuations of thousands have been ordered in The Netherlands, .

And rivers and lakes in Switzerland swelled beyond their banks.

Flooding has also caused dangerous mud and rock slides, leaving gaping holes in the earth.

The fact that other parts of the northern hemisphere are currently suffering record-breaking heatwaves and fires should serve as a reminder of just how much more dangerous our weather could become in an ever-warmer world, Hannah Cloke, Professor of Hydrology at the University of Reading, via BBC News