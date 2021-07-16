Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 Shares Cancer Battle Update

The Blink-182 bassist has revealed his diagnosis, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).

DLBCL is an aggressive type of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

My cancer's not bone-related, it's blood-related.

My blood's trying to kill me, Mark Hoppus, via Yahoo Entertainment.

My classification is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma stage IV-A, which means, as I understand it, it's entered four parts of my body, Mark Hoppus, via Yahoo Entertainment.

I don't know how exactly they determine the four-part of it, but it's entered enough parts of my body that I'm stage IV, which I think is the highest that it goes.

So, I'm stage IV-A, Mark Hoppus, via Yahoo Entertainment.

According to Hoppus, his mother previously beat the "exact same" form of DLBCL in addition to surviving breast cancer twice.

He remains hopeful amid his treatment.

We're beating this cancer.

It's just a matter of time, Mark Hoppus, via Yahoo Entertainment