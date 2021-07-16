18-Year-Old To Hitch Ride on Blue Origin Rocket To Become Youngest Person Ever in Space

18-Year-Old To Hitch Ride on Blue Origin Rocket , To Become Youngest Person Ever in Space.

Dutch teenager Oliver Daemen, son of Somerset Capital Partners CEO Joes Daemen.

Will join Jeff Bezos, Mark Bezos and pilot Wally Funk as they launch into space on July 20.

.

As the 18-year-old becomes the youngest person to travel to space, Funk, 82, will become the oldest.

Daemen, who had originally "secured a seat on the second flight," .

Was bumped up to the initial launch after the original $28 million-ticket holder chose to go up on a later mission "due to scheduling conflicts." .

Daemen, who recently got his private pilot's license and intends to study physics and innovation management at the University of Utrecht in the Netherlands in the fall, .

Is "super excited to be going to space.".

I've been dreaming about this all my life, Oliver Daemen, via statement