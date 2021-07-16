Google Adds Feature To Delete Your Last 15 Minutes of Search History Instantly

Google Adds Feature , To Delete Your Last 15 Minutes of Search History Instantly.

The new privacy feature was announced on July 15.

Today, we’re announcing a new tool to add extra protection to the Search history saved to your Google Account.

, Google, via statement.

And we’re sharing a few reminders about the features we offer to keep your searches safer and more private, Google, via statement.

Currently, the option is only available in Google's iOS app, but it's coming to Android later this year.

On desktop, users must still delete search history by hand or set their history to auto-delete every three, 18 or 36 months.

According to Google, the tech giant only tracks users' search history to "personalize" their experience when the "Web and App Activity" button is enabled