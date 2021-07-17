Westgate among first to reinstate mask mandate for employees

Westgate Las Vegas is among the first resort-casino to require its employees to wear masks as coronavirus cases rise.

CASINOS ANDRESORTS... ARE REVIEWING THEIRMASK POLICIES.THE WESTGATE IS AMONG THEFEW PROPERTIES... REQUIRINGEMPLOYEES TO WEAR MASKS.THAT’S WHERE 13 ACTIONNEWS ANCHOR... RACHEL MOORE...JOINS US LIVE TO EXPLAIN THEMOVE.YOU MIGHT REMEMBER WE WERE HEREON JUNE FIRST TO CELEBRATENEVADA FULLY REOPENING.WESTGATE WAS EXCITED TO WELCOMEEMPLOYEES BACK TO WORK - THEYWERE EXCITED TO WELCOME GUESTSBACK TO THEIR CASINO ANDSUPEROBOK - THEY’VE BEEN DOINGSO WELL AND NOW THEY JUST WANTTO MAINTAIN THE MOMENTUM OFOPERATIONS WHICH IS W -HYTHEY’RE REQUIRING THEIREMPLOYEES TO WEAR ONE OF THESE."It was a really tough decision,but we really feel that it wasthe best in order to keep ourteam members and our guests assafe as possible."Masks are back on over atWestgate Las Vegas.

The policyreinstated for employees as thespread of the coronavirus Deltavariant rages across SouthernvadaNe."We’re going to have to, as abusiness community, collectivelyfigure out how do we get thisthing turned around."Statewide, the test positivityrate in Covid-19 cases continuesto skyrocketSpiking to 11.3percent in the past two weeks.The Southern Nevada HealthDistrict recommending that allindividuals, vaccinated or not,wear a mask in crowded publicsettings.

That includes grocerystores, malls, large events,and...NAT CASINO...casinos."Everyone feels they can policethe ones who haven’t beenvaccinated, but it’s reallydifficult to do that, and thereare so many guest that arecoming in who aren’tvaccinated."Westgate VP of Public Relationsand Community Affairs GordonProuty says they offervaccinations on site for theirteam members, while educating,encouraging and incentivizingtheir employees to get theshot....NAT....a shared position by theCulinary Workers Union."We’ve held town halls inEnglish and Spanish.

We’ve senthundreds of thousands of textmessages and emails to membersand non-union workers educatingthem about the vaccine.

Thevaccine is safe; proveneffective, and we will remainvigilant to ensure workers areprotected at work."...protecting their employeesand guests is what Westgate saysis a top priority, calling theirteam members the heartbeat ofthe property."We’ve got to keep this momentumgoing.

The last thing we want todo is sp teback."THE HEALTH DISTRICT CONTINUES TOOFFER VACCINES AND TESTINGTHROUGHOUT THE COMMUNITY.

