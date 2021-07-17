COVID Cases Rising In All 50 States

There have been some setbacks in the fight against the coronavirus.
Cases are on the rise in all 50 states, leading to the return of an indoor mask mandate in California; Michael George reports for CBS2.
Large parts of California are returning to indoor mask rules and advisories with COVID-19 cases now on the rise in all 50 states...
COVID-19 cases in the US rise by almost 70% in a week