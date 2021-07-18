HOPE Movie

HOPE Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The relationship between artist-partners Tomas and Anja is put to the test after Anja gets a life-threatening diagnosis - What happens with love when a woman in the middle of her life gets three months left to live?

ANJA (43) lives with TOMAS (59) in a large family of biological children and stepchildren.

For a number of years the two adults have grown independent of each other, with creative jobs in parallel worlds.

When Anja gets a terminal cancer diagnosis, their modern life breaks down and exposes neglected love.

Alone with her grief and her fears, Anja realizes that she needs Tomas' full help and support.

It's their only chance.

How else will their children find the strength once she is gone, if their parents are unable to weather the storm together?

Anja and Tomas are thrown into a crash course in mutual trust, and eventually a joint struggle, to deal with this unexpected and premature death.

By getting to know each other anew, they unconsciously become the principal characters in a love story where they finally learn to truly love each other after a long life together.

Directed by Maria Sødahl