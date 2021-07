Tesla owners travel to San Luis Obispo for 'California Takeover' event

ON TOURS WITH FARMSTEAD ED.AND THE SLOW COUNTY FARM TRAILCAN BE FOUND ON ETHORGANIZATION'S WEBSITE.TESLA OWNERS FROM ALL OVER THESTATE DROVE TO SAN LUIS OBISPOTODAY FOR THE TESLA OWNE,RSCALIFORNIA TAKEOVER EVENT.ORGANIZERS SAID IT WOULD BE THELARGEST GATHERING OF TLAESOWNERS IN CALIFORNIA HISTORY.PEOPLE DRIVING ACROSS THECOTRUNY JUST TO BE A PART OFIT.

THE EVENT TOOK PLACE FROM10:00AM THIS MORNING UNTIL04:00PM ON THE FIELD AT THEMADONNA AND FEATURING ASHOWCASE OF CUSTOMIZED TESSLAAND GIVEAWAYS.

PARTICIPANTSWERE ABLE TO COME TOGETHER ANDSHARE THEIR PASSION FOR THECAR COMPANY.

IT'S A LOT OFFESTIVITIES.

THIS FOOD THE SHOWOF MODIFICATION ON CAUSE ANDTESLA'S.

OBVIOUSLY THERE'S