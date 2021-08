CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2021 results tomorrow likely| Also check on DigiLocker app| Oneindia News

The Central Board of Secondary Education will declare the CBSE Class 10 board exams 2021 results most likely by tomorrow, as per media reports.

Once released, the students will be able to check their results on the official website of CBSE.

