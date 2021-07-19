Driver Hospitalized After Car Slams Into Long Island Home

A car smashed through a storage pod and crashed into home Monday on Long Island.
CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports from the scene in Williston Park.
A car smashed through a storage pod and crashed into home Monday on Long Island.
CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports from the scene in Williston Park.
By William H. Overholt*
China and the United States are in a different game than the rising power/established power..
Police say a driver suffered from an apparent medical episode and crashed into a home in Williston Park, Long Island. CBS2's..