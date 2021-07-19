A rise in COVID-19 cases in adults and children

Lee Health reported on Monday they have a 111 patients battling COVID-19 in their facilities - that’s a 300 percent jump from last May.
Patients range in age from 13 to 97.
The virus is showing up at children's summer camps, too.
