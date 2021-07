7 First Alert Forecast 5am Update, Tuesday, July 20

WEST WILL CONTINUE TO PUT AHAZE IN THE AIR AND CAUSEBEAUTIFUL SUNRISES/ SUNSETSBUT ALSO CAUSE SOME HEALTHCONCERNS FOR THOSE SENSITIVETO POLLUTANTS.

AFTER SOMEEARLY MORNING FOG, EXPECTMOSTLY SUNNY SKIES TUESDAYWITH TEMPERATURES RISING NEAR80.

DURING THE AFTERNOON,WE'LL TURN OUR ATTENTION TOSHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMSDROPPING NORTH TO SOUTH ACROSSWNY WITH HEAVY RAIN ANDTHUNDERSTORMS THROUGH THEEVENING HOURS.

WEDNESDAY WILLBE CLOUDY, COOLER AND DAMP ASTHE 80S ARE REPLACED BY 70SWITH SCATTERED SHOWERSCONTINUING IN THE MORNING ANDSLOW CLEARING DURING THEEVENING HOURS.

THE 70S WILLSTICK AROUND THROUGH THE ENDOF THE WEEK WITH PLENTY OF DTIME ON THURSDAY & FRIDAY.WE WANT TO WISH BUFFALO