Increasing COVID-19 cases cause concern for upcoming school year

WEEKEND, AS WELL.TO OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGENO..W.MORE THAN FOUR-MILLIONCHILDREN HAVE BEEN INFECTED WITHCOVID-19 IN THE U-S SINCE THESTART OF THE PANDEMIC...ACCORDING TO THE AMERICANACADEMY OF PEDIATRICS.AND WITH THE HHLYIGINFECTIOUS DELTA VARIANTSPREADING ACROSS THE COUNTRY...DOCTORS WORRY THAT NUMBER WILLCONTINUE TO CLB.IM3 NEWS NOW REPORTER KENTLUETZEN JOINS US LIVE WITH MOREABOUT WHAT LOCAL HEALTH EXPERTSSAY ABOUT THIS UPCOMING SCHOOLYEAR.THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OFPEDIATIRCS IS RECOMMNEDING ALLCHILDREN OVER THE AGE OF TWOWEAR MAKS WHEN RETURNING TOSCHOOL THIS YEAR, REGARDLESSF OVACCINATION STATUS.THIS INFORMATION ISDIFFERENT THAN WHAT THE C-D-CSAID LAST WEEK... WHICH ISVACCINATED STUDENTS AND TEACHERSARE SAFE TO GO BACK TO SCHOOLMASKLESS.OMAHA PUBLIC SCHOOLS IS NOTREQUIRG INMASK THIS FALL, BUT ISRECOMMENDING THEM FOR THOSE THATARE UNVACCINATED... WHICRH FOSURE WOULD BE ANYONE UNDER THEAGE OF 12 AS THAT GROUP IS NOTELIGIBLE YET FOR VACCINE.DOCTOR MARK RUPP WITHU-N-M-C SAYS IF CASES CONTINUETO CLIMB LIKE THEY HAVTHE E LASTTWO WEEKS, NEBRASKA SCHOOLSDISTRICTS NEED TO BE FLEXIBLEWITH THEIR MITIGATION EFFORTTOSPROTECT CHIDLREN."IF WE START TO SEE CASES IN THECOMMUNITY OR WE START TO SEESPREAD INT EH CLASROOM THENCLEARLY PRECAUTIONS NEED TO BETAKEN WHICH CAN INCLUDE MASKING,GOING BACK TO LEARNING MOREVIRTUALLY OR SOME FORM OF HYBRIDCLASS WHERE WE DE-INTESIFYEXPOSURE SO THESE ARE ALLOPTIONS THAT NEED TO STAY ON THETABLE."ACCORDING TO THE AMERICANACADEMY POFEDIATRICS, SEVERECOVID IS RARE AMONG CHILDREN...BUT MORE RESEARCH IS NEEDED ONTHE POIBSSLE LONG EFFECTS OF THEVIRUS.DOCTOR JEROME ADAMS, WHOWAS SURGEON GENERAL UNDERPRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, TWEETEDOUT THAT HE MADE A MISTAKE EARLYON URGING AMERICANS TO NOT WEARA MASK IN FEAR OF A MASKSHORTAGE FOR HEALTH CAREWORKS.ERHE SAYS INSTEAD OF VAX ITOR MASK IT, THE EMERGING DATASUGGESTS C-D-C SHOULBEDADVISING TO VAX IT AND MASK ITIN AREAS WITH CASES ANDPOSITIVITY... UNTIL WEEE SNUMBERS GOING BACK DOWN AGN.AIIN OMAHA... KENT LUETZ