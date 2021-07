Sushant's sister Priyanka urges Wikipedia to change cause of actor's death from 'suicide by hanging'

Priyanka Singh, sister of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, took to Twitter on Monday to urge Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales and co-founder Larry Sanger to change the cause of his death as mentioned on the site.

