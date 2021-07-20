$89 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market as Bitcoin Crashes Below $30,000

Bitcoin is down more than five percent, falling below $30,000 for the first time since June 22.

That’s a 50 percent plunge compared to its mid-April high of nearly $65,000.

As of Tuesday morning, $89 billion has been wiped off the cryptocurrency market in the span of 24 hours.

According to Annabelle Huang of the cryptocurrency financial service firm Amber Group, the dip is a result of a “broad sell-off in global markets.” .

Huang also cited concerns over the “quality and strength of economic recovery” as a factor in the crypto market’s dip.

Bitcoin’s price plunge has also caused a number of other cryptocurrencies to fall.

Ethereum fell over eight percent to $1,700 and XRP, BNB and ADA fell more than 10 percent each.

Vijay Ayyar of cryptocurrency exchange Luno said that Bitcoin would likely continue to fall.

I would see bitcoin between 20-40K ($20,000 to $40,000) for a while now before any bullishness returns, Vijay Ayyar, via CNBC