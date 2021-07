First time author takes a stab at a story about a serial killer called 'Unknown Vengeance'

He says "I researched everything I put in there...it wasn't like-ehh...I'll just throw this in."

That's the premise of a new book by first time novelist Pat O'Brien.

There is a serial killer on the loose in Buffalo.

RANDALL INTRODUCES US TO ALOCAL MAN WHO DECIDED TO PICKUP A PEN AND WRITE ONE.(1:07) WE ARE CHECKING OUT ACRIME SCENE...AT THE SMALLBOAT HARBOR... (NAT MUSIC)FORTUNATELY THE CRIME INQUESTION WAS DREAMED UP BYAUTHOR PAT O'BRIEN FOR HISLATEST BOOK...UNKNOWNVENGENCE... "I RESEARCHEDEVERYTHING I PUT IN THERE...ITWASN'T LIKE- EHH...I'LL JUSTTHROW THIS IN." DID I SAYLATEST BOOK...?

IT'S ALSO THEFIRST BOOK FOR FORMER TEACHER,FORMER DJ- CURRENTWRITER/EDITOR FOR THE USPOSTAL SERVICE.

"THAT'SANOTHER THINK I'VE BEEN REALLYPLEASED WITH-PEOPLE COMMENTINGTHAT THEY ARE SURPRISED THATIT'S MY DEBUT NOVEL." HE LIKEDREADING CRIME NOVELS...ESPECIALLY BY ....DAVID BELDACCI..."I BECAME A RAVENOUS DAVIDBELDACCI FAN, HE FIGURED IF HELIKE TO READ THEM WHY NOTWRITE ONE.