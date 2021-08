Pegasus: the spyware technology that threatens democracy

Pegasus spyware is capable of bypassing your phone's security and gaining complete access to your device – including emails, messages, GPS location, photos, video and your phone's microphone.

A Guardian investigation can now reveal widespread abuse of the Pegasus technology by government clients around the world who purchased the spyware from its Israeli manufacturer, the NSO Group.

People who were selected as possible targets include journalists, lawyers and human rights defenders