Brisbane picked to host 2032 Olympics without a rival bid

It won in a new bidding format that let the IOC pick a preferred choice early.

..THE GAMES WILL GO BACK TOAUSTRALIA 32 YEARS AFTER THEPOPULAR 2000 SYDNEY OLYMPICS.THE SELECTION WAS EXPECTED AFTERTHE O-I-C GAVE BRISBANEEXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATING RIGHTS INFEBRUARY.WHICH IT WON IN A NEW BIDDINGFOATRM THAT LET THE IOC PICK APREFERRED CHOICE EARLY.PARIS WILL HOST THE 2024GAMES...FOLLOWED BY LOS ANGELES IN2028.

