This footage shows a 'dust devil' caught on video in a British field

The mini whirlwind whipped up hay and grass in front of a passer-by in Cornwall.Peter Nankivell, from Silverwell, noticed the phenomenon while at home and rushed to get footage.So-called 'dust devils' occur in dry and hot weather, according to the MET office.