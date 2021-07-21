Canadian Government Announces Plan to Reopen Borders

On August 9, Canada will reopen its borders to fully-vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents.

They must have received a COVID-19 vaccination at least 14 days prior to entry.

'USA Today' reports that children under the age of 12 or who are not yet eligible for vaccination in the U.S. will still be allowed to enter the country.

They must be accompanied by a fully-vaccinated parent, step-parent, tutor or guardian who is eligible to enter Canada.

All other foreign nationals and any U.S. travelers who are not fully vaccinated will be denied entry to the country.

Canada also announced it intends to open its borders to fully-vaccinated travelers from any country starting on September 7.

According to 'USA Today,' Canada is leading other G-20 countries in vaccination rates.

Approximately 80% of eligible Canadians have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and over 50% have been fully vaccinated.

The government of Canada accepts the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines.

Any person wishing to enter the country must be able to show proof of vaccination in English or French or with a certified translation in addition to the original copy.

The country also announced plans to open its waters to cruise ships starting Nov.

1.