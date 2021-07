Congressman Higgins reacts to US extending reopening borders

DISAPPOINTED IN THE WAY THEBIDEN ADMINSTRATION ISHANDLING THE REOPENING OF THEU.S.- CANADIAN BORDER.

TODAYTHE "U-S" ANNOUNCED IT WILLEXTEND BORDER RESTRICTIONS FORCANADIANS COMING INTO THISCOUNTRY UNTL AT LEAST AUGUST21ST.

CANADA RECENTLY DECIDEDTO LIFT ITS RESTRICTION ON NONESSENTIAL TRAVEL ON AUGUST9TH.

CONGRESSMAN BRIAN HIGGINSSAYS THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATIONIS MISLEADING AMERICANS BYPROLONGING THE DATE TO REOPEN.HE EMPHASIZED THAT THERE IS ALACK OF COMMUNICATION ONMOVING FORWARD, AND SAYS THEREHAS BEEN NO EXPLANATION ORJUSTIFICATION ON WHY THEEXTENSION HAS TAKEN PLACE.

INA ZOOM CONFERENCE LATE THISAFTERNOON - HE TOLD REPORTERSBOTH GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS INTHE U.S. AND CANADA MUSTCOMMUNICATE IN A CANDIFASHION ABOUT THIS..."THIS CAUSES ORE CONFUSION,THIS CAUSES MORE ECONOMICDISTRUPTION.

THIS CAUSES MORELIFE QUALITY DISRUPTION.

THISDISTORTS THE POTENTIALCELEBRATION OF LOVED ONES WHOHAVE BEEN SEPARATED FOR 18MONTHS FROM REUINITING.

THIS ISJUST VERY, VERYDISAPPOINTING." SO WHAT'SNEXT?

CONGRESSMAN HIGGINS SAHE'LL CONTINUE TO APPLPRESSURE POINTS TO THE BIDENADMINISTRATION, TRY TOLEVERAGE NEGOTIANS FORLEGISLATION IN RETURN FOREOPENING THE U.S.-CANADIANBORDER