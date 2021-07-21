3M Open Golf Tournament Begins At TPC Twin Cities

Many of the PGA Tour's best are making the trip to Blaine, Minnesota for the third instance of the tournament.
That includes second-ranked Dustin Johnson and ninth-ranked Louis Oosthuizen, reports Mike Max (2:07) WCCO 4 News At 6 - July 21.
Many of the PGA Tour's best are making the trip to Blaine, Minnesota for the third instance of the tournament.
That includes second-ranked Dustin Johnson and ninth-ranked Louis Oosthuizen, reports Mike Max (2:07) WCCO 4 News At 6 - July 21.
This year's 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities is sandwiched between the Open Championship in England and the men's Olympic golf..
Groundskeepers at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine are keeping a close eye on the rain gauge as 3M Open kicks off this week, reports Liz..