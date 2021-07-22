The new SEAT Ibiza FR Exterior Design in Desire Red

The SEAT Ibiza is the brand’s best-selling vehicle and has paved the way for SEAT’s enormous success as it works towards growing its position as a global company, delivering vehicles to markets across the world.

Since its introduction in 1984 the SEAT Ibiza has sold nearly six million units across all generations, and the latest generation is set to continue the huge success of the urban car.

The new SEAT Ibiza combines a refreshed exterior design that enhances its look by incorporating features such as 100% LED headlamps technology as standard and a range of new alloy wheels designs.

Smaller, more subtle additions such as the model’s name finished in handwritten lettering and a two-tone chrome finished SEAT logo add to the delicate improvements.

Inside a revolution has happened.

A completely new soft dashboard that houses a larger, floating central infotainment system signifies the shift to a digital approach, putting the SEAT Ibiza more in-sync with the world around it.

Control is more tangible thanks to the new ergonomically designed multifunction Nappa steering wheel, while the quality of the fit and finish is now even more apparent, highlighted most obviously by the integration of the newly designed air vents, illuminated using the latest lighting technology.