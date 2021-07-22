Nathan Bedford Forrest bust could be removed from Capitol today

The decision now falls in the hands of the State Building Commission, which has six members.
Gov.
Bill Lee will make the call if there's a tie.
The final vote for the removal of the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust is happening this week.
The Tennessee Historical Commission voted earlier this year to move the bust to the Tennessee State Museum. But because of state..