Local man loses $1,300 in ATM

What can you do if that happens?

We try to get him help.

A local man says an ATM swallowed $1,300 in cash, and now there is no record he made the deposit.

DEPOSITING CASH AT AN A-T-M.CONSUMER REPORTER JOHNMATARESE TALKS TO A LOCAL MANWHO LOST MORE THAN A THOUSANDDOLLARS DOING THIS.HE HAS TIPSON HOW TO KEEP THIS FROMHAPPENING TO YOU...SO YOUDON'T WASTE YOUR MONEY.MOST OF US USE ATMSTO GET CASH.

BUTSOME PEOPLE -- LIKE WORKERSWHO RELY ON TIPS- -USE ATMSTO MAKE CASH DEPOSITS.BUT DID YOU EVER WONDER: ISTHAT RISKY?ERIC MORTONAYS SHE'S OUT A BUNCH OF CASH --ACTUALLY A LOT OF CASH... .... AFTERWHAT HE BELIEVES WAS AN ATMMALFUCNTION."I came in, put my cardin...." HE SAYS HETHEN DEPOSITED 13-HUNDREDDOLLARS CASH, YES MORE THAN ATHOUSAND DOLALRS CASH, INTOTHIS ATM .... OWN BY EDPNCBANK."I hear it counting themoney, cotiunng themoney.""As its processing, anerror hits the screen!"CONFUSED, HE DECIDED TOCHECK HISACCOUNT."I then follow up, goback to the ATM and check myaccount, to say maybe it's inthere.

It was not in there."ERIC OWNS A COURIERCOMPANY, AND SAYS HEFRUEEQNTLY DEPOSITS CASH.BUT HE SAYS WHEN HE CALLEDTHE BANK'S SECURITY DEPARTMENT..... THE AGENT QUESTIONEDWHETHER HE WAS TELLING THETRUTH."So I feel like I amdefending myself more than youare trying to help me, I amtrhing to find out where my 13hudnred dollars went and noine can tell meanything." ERICSAYS HE'S NOT ASKING THE BANKTO TAKE HIM AT HIS WORD.HE IS JUST ASKING THEBANK TO LOOK AT THE FOOTAGEFROM THE CAMERA ON, AND THECAMERAS AROUND THATATM.""Thats all I have beenasking.

Check the camerafootage." SO DON'TLET THIS HAPPEN TO YOU.WITH CASH, BANKRATE DOTCOM SAYS: --USE ANATM AT A PHYSICAL BAN K,NOT AFREESTANDING ONE.--DON'T DEPOSIT CASH TO AN OUTOF NETWORK ATM.

--D ANCONSIDER USING A LIVETELLER IF ITS A VERY LARGEAMOUNT.

WE SENTERIC'S CASE TO PNC.... WHICHPROMISED TO DO A FULLINVESGITATION.

ERICSAYS HE WILL NEVER AGAIN DO ANAFTER HOURS CASH DEPOSIT.AS ALWAYS DONT MONEY.

