Extreme Tech Challenge Global Finals: Powering the Future Through Transformative Tech

XTC’s co-founders Young Sohn, Chairman of the Board at HARMAN International, and founding Managing Partner at Walden Catalyst, and Bill Tai, Partner Emeritus at Charles River Ventures jump into the breakthrough tech innovations that are transforming industries to build a radically better world.

How can business, government, philanthropy, and the startup community come together to create a better tomorrow?

Hear from these industry veterans and thought leaders about how technology can not only shape the future, but also where the biggest opportunities lie, including some exciting news about XTC and The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.