First concert kicks off at ICON music venue at the Banks
As people streamed onto the Banks to catch the first concert at the new Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, there was a sense that things might be getting back to normal.

"You know having people around you and feeling back, like family and friends and things like that,” said concert-goer Lamonda Dye.

“So I would have to say yeah a little back to normal." Dye was in the elite group seeing R&B singers Kem and Leela James at the inaugural indoor concert at ICON, a music venue that seats around 4,500 fans indoors and another 8,000 outdoors.

This concert sold out, which organizers saw as a good sign.