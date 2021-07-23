Metro Detroit Weather Forecast: Scattered showers today

Occasional showers will move through today.
Rain and storm chances also remain for the weekend.
Temps will build toward 90 degrees by Sunday and Monday.
Rain rain and storm chances also remain for the weekend. Temps will build..
More heavy rain is possible today and tonight. The weekend is looking drier and warmer than today.