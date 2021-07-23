Top 20 Greatest Olympic Opening Ceremonies of All Time

If these don't get you hyped up for the Olympics, nothing will!
For this list, we’ll be looking at the greatest, most extravagant, and most memorable opening ceremonies in the history of the modern Olympics.
If these don't get you hyped up for the Olympics, nothing will!
For this list, we’ll be looking at the greatest, most extravagant, and most memorable opening ceremonies in the history of the modern Olympics.
If these don't get you hyped up for the Olympics, nothing will!
For this list, we’ll be looking at the greatest, most extravagant, and most memorable opening ceremonies in the history of the modern Olympics.
Our countdown includes Athens 1896, Vancouver 2010, Los Angeles 1984, London 2012, Sydney 2000, and more!
Watch VideoNaomi Osaka, the four-time tennis Grand Slam winner, lit the cauldron at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on..