Tropical trouble looms for China and Japan

Typhoon In-fa continues to swirl over the western Pacific on track toward China while newly-formed Nepartak is expected to track towards Japan and potentially impact the Olympics.
CNN Meteorologist Allison Chinchar has the details.
Typhoon In-fa continues to swirl over the western Pacific on track toward China while newly-formed Nepartak is expected to track towards Japan and potentially impact the Olympics.
CNN Meteorologist Allison Chinchar has the details.
Two tropical systems are developing in the West Pacific. One is headed for Japan and the other for China. CNN Meteorologist Tom..