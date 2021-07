Man charged with second-degree murder, child neglect after York Co. shooting leaves man dead, 4-year-old boy hospitalized

I PULLED HIM DOWN GAYLE -- ANEIGHBOR OF 33- YEAR OLDADRIAN POPE WHO DID NOT WANTSHOW HER FACE ON CAMERA --SAYS SHE WITNESSED POPESHOOTING 44-YEAR OLD FLOYD LEEJAMES JUNIOR AND A 4-YEAR OLDBOY.

2:04:00 ME AND MYGRANDSON WERE IN THE CAR WHENHE FIRST GOT HERE.

I KNEWSOMETHING WAS GOING ON SO IWAS TRYING TO HURRY UP AND GETHIM OUT THE CAR GOOD33-YEAR-OLD ADRIAN POPE ISBEING CHARGED WITH JAMES'SMURDER -- AND SHOOTING THEBOY.

(PHOTOG NOTE: SHOW POPE'SMUGSHOT AT THE BEGINNING OFTHIS TRACK) 51:00 HE DIDN'TEVEN REALIZE HE SHOT HIS SON.GAYLE SAYS JAMES IS THEBOYFRIEND OF THE BOY'S MOTHERIN WHICH POPE SHARES A CHILDWITH.

SHE SAYS THE TWO GOTINTO AN ARMEGUNTHE WN THEMOTHER WAS PICKING UP THEIRCHILD FROM POPE'S HOME.

29:00ADRIANAS W COMING OUT THEHOUSE AND THEY WERE HAVING ADISPUTE OR ARGUMENT.

I GUESSFLOYD THOUGHT IT WAS OVER WITHAND HE WALKED BACK OVER TO THECAR AND ADRIAN WENT INTO HISHOUSE, GOT THE KEYS TO HISTRUCK AND WENT TO THE TRUCKAND GOT HIS GUN AND STARTEDSHOOTING (STANDUP) NEIGHBORS ISPOKE TO SAY THEY SAW THE33-YEAR OLD FIRED SHOTS ANDSOME OF THOSE SHOTS HIT THETRASHCANS NEXT DOOR.

3:31:00WE WERE DUCKED DOWN BESIDE THECARW HEN HE STARTED SHOOTING.I DIDN'T EVEN KNOW THE CAR WASHIT UNILT TEH COPS GOT HEREAND WERE INVESTIGATINGEVERYTHING.

(E SHPOINTS TO THEBULLET HOLES IN HER CAR)ACCORDING TO AUTHORITIES,JAMES LATER DIED AT THEHOSPITAL AND THE 4-YEAR OLDBOY IS IN STABLE CONDITION --WITH NON-LIFE THREATENINGINJURIES.

1:28:00 IT WAS THEFIRE DEPARTMENT THAT CAME INAND HE HAD STARTED DOING CPRON FLOYD AND HE ASKED WHO WASTHE SHOOTER?

ADRIAN WASWALKING BACK TO HOUSE ANDRAISED HIS HAND SAID "ME, ISHOT HIM." GAYLE SAYS IT'S ASENSELESS CRIME THAT COULDHAVE BEEN AVOIDED.

3:11:00 YOUWERE SHOOTING AROUND THESEKIDS.

YOU WEREN'T EVENTHINKING ABOUT THE NEXTPERSON.

YOU WEREN'T THINKINGABOUT ANYONE AROUND YOU.

HEJUST OPENED FIRE.

