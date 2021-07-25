A FIRE INSIDE Movie

A FIRE INSIDE Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When a volunteer firefighter drives his car into almost certain death during the worst fires in Australian history, he does it because he ‘has a job to do’.

Three months later, the fires are out but his nightmares are just beginning.

What’s tormenting him, however, isn’t the memory of flames.

Turning a sensitive lens on the unprecedented devastation of Australia’s 2019/2020 ‘Black Summer’ bushfires, from a country-wide emergency to the astonishing stories of help that emerged, A FIRE INSIDE presents an inspirational look at the way people respond to crisis and its true cost to the human spirit.