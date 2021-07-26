Top 20 Most Scandalous Olympic Controversies Ever

These moments gave the Olympics a black eye.
For this list, we’ll be looking at the worst controversies to have plagued the Olympic Games.
These moments gave the Olympics a black eye.
For this list, we’ll be looking at the worst controversies to have plagued the Olympic Games.
These moments gave the Olympics a black eye.
For this list, we’ll be looking at the worst controversies to have plagued the Olympic Games.
Our countdown includes South Korea Bribes Judges, The Salt Lake City Bid Scandal, Nazi Olympics, and more!