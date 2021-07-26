Meet Nicholas Galitzine, the prince in Camila Cabello's 'Cinderella' movie

There's a new live adaptation of Cinderella starring pop star Camila Cabello coming to Amazon Prime.As for Cinderella's love interest Prince Charming the coveted role goes to Nicholas Galitzine.

Here's everything you need to know about the latest Gen Z heartthrob.Galitzine has had leads in Handsome Devil, The Craft: Legacy and The Beat Beneath My Feet.

He has also appeared in Chambers, The Changeover and Legends.Despite nabbing his first film role at 20 years old, Galitzine pursued acting later than his peers.While attending an all-boys school, much of his focus was on playing rugby and soccer.

After an injury, he set his sights on acting.But his friends told him he was too late.He ended up scoring the lead role in 2014's The Beat Beneath My Feet which led to a part in Netflix's short-lived sci-fi Chambers.The actor is a fan of eclectic fashion and likes playing characters who each have their own style, according to an interview with Vogue