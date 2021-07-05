Cinderella Movie (2021)

Cinderella Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: CINDERELLA is a musically-driven bold new take on the traditional story you grew up with.

Our heroine (Camila Cabello) is an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow, but with the help of her Fab G (Billy Porter), she is able to persevere and make her dreams come true.

Directed by Kay Cannon starring Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, Pierce Brosnan, James Corden, John Mulaney, Romesh Ranganathan, Missy Elliott release date September 3, 2021 (on Amazon Prime Video)