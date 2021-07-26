French Parliament Passes Vaccine Mandate for Health Workers

The French Parliament passed the law on July 26.

It comes as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the nation and all over the world.

Due to the more contagious Delta variant.

In France, daily new cases have hit 20,000, up from just a few thousand earlier this month.

Health workers who have not yet been vaccinated must get their first shot by Sept.

Or they could be suspended from their jobs.

The new law will also allow for the creation of an entrance pass for access to certain public spaces.

The pass will be issued to those who have been fully vaccinated.

Can show a recent negative COVID-19 test ... ... or are in recovery after having been recently infected with COVID-19.

Entrance to restaurants, certain modes of public travel and other public spaces will require use of the pass.

Both measures were sped through Parliament, after having been introduced six days ago.

French President Emmanuel Macron responded to widespread protest against the safety measures.

What is your freedom worth if you say to me, 'I don't want to be vaccinated,' but tomorrow you infect your father, your mother, or myself?, Emmanuel Macron, French President, via 'The Week'.

While Macron stated that he believes that protestors are "free to express themselves in a calm and respectful manner,".

