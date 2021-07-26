Charles River Rower Hallie Smith Ready For Paralympics After Year Out Of Water In 2020

Rower Hallie Smith is competing for Team USA in this summer's Paralympics.
She and her coach Jenny Sichel talked to CBSN Boston’s Anaridis Rodriquez about training during a pandemic.
Hallie Smith is immunocompromised so she was unable to go outside for training at the beginning of the pandemic.
Paralympian Hallie Smith makes it look easy. Gliding along the Charles River, she takes tips from her coach Jennifer Sichel, who..