COVID-19 Vaccinations At Illinois Nursing Homes -- Who's Keeping Track?

We first told you about Alan Matthews – a longtime resident of the Landmark Nursing Home in Richton Park – two weeks ago.

His cousin came to us after finding out he was months overdue for his second COVID-19 vaccine dose.

And CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov found Matthews is likely not the only one – because no one is really keeping track.