WEREWOLVES WITHIN 2021 ATTENTION PLEASE Movie Clip

WEREWOLVES WITHIN 2021 ATTENTION PLEASE Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: Werewolves Within is a witty whodunnit horror directed by Josh Ruben (Scare Me) from a screenplay by Mishna Wolff, based on the video game of the same name.

The film takes place in the small US town of Beaverfield, where a snowstorm has trapped a group of residents inside a local inn.

Forest ranger Fin (Sam Richardson, Veep, The Tomorrow War) and postal worker Cecily (Milana Vayntrub, Marvel's New Warriors) seek to maintain peace among the residents and uncover the truth behind a mysterious and dangerous creature.

The fun new film boasts a hilarious comedic ensemble cast also including Broadway star Cheyenne Jackson (American Horror Story), Sarah Burns (Big Little Lies) and Harvey Guillen (What We Do In The Shadows TV).

Produced by Ubisoft Film and Television (Assassin’s Creed).

The Hollywood Reporter recently described the film as a “hidden gem: John Carpenter meets Clue”.

