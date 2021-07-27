ULTRASOUND Movie Clip

ULTRASOUND Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: The feature debut of Rob Schroeder, producer of SUN CHOKE and BEYOND THE GATES, is a startling puzzle box Sci-Fi mystery based on the graphic novel ‘Generous Bosom’.

Glen’s car breaks down in a rainstorm and at the first house he finds he’s made an astonishing offer.

Meanwhile, Katie is feeling emotionally wrecked by a secret romantic arrangement that feels like textbook gaslighting.

And at a bland research facility, medical professional Shannon begins questioning her role in a bizarre experiment straight out of ‘The Twilight Zone’.

The stories connect but how and why in a wicked tale of the unexpected.

Director: Rob Schroeder.

With: Vincent Kartheiser, Chelsea Lopez, Breeda Wool, Tunde Adebimpe, Rainey Qualley.

USA 2021.

103 mins.