GAME 6 Movie (2005) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: It's 1986, and New York playwright Nicky Rogan (Michael Keaton) faces a series of fears, but none more frightening than the powerful critic Steven Schwimmer (Robert Downey Jr.).

Nicky worries about a scathing review when his play premieres on Broadway.

In the meantime, his beloved Boston Red Sox are trying to win the World Series.

Cast: Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr., Griffin Dunne, Ari Graynor, Bebe Neuwirth, Shalom Harlow