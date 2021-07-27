PM warns against drawing 'premature conclusions' from falling case numbers

The Prime Minister has urged people not to draw “premature conclusions” from the declining coronavirus case numbers in the UK.The Prime Minister told reporters during a visit to Surrey Police HQ in Guildford: “I’ve noticed, obviously, that we are six days in to some better figures.
But it is very, very important that we don’t allow ourselves to run away with premature conclusions about this.“Step 4 of the opening-up only took place a few days ago, people have got to remain very cautious and that remains the approach of the Government.”