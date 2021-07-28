THE CARD COUNTER Movie (2021) - Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan, Willem Dafoe

THE CARD COUNTER Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Redemption is the long game in Paul Schrader's THE CARD COUNTER.

Told with Schrader's trademark cinematic intensity, the revenge thriller tells the story of an ex-military interrogator turned gambler haunted by the ghosts of his past decisions, and features riveting performances from stars Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan and Willem Dafoe.

Directed by Paul Schrader starring Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan, Willem Dafoe release date September 10, 2021 (in theaters)