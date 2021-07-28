Latest Update On Dixie And Tamarack Fires

The Dixie Fire now stands at 208,206 acres and is 23% contained.
More than 4,000 people remain under mandatory evacuation orders.
The Tamarack Fire has burned 68,000 acres and is 54% contained.
Dozens of wildfires rage across the United States, turning the full moon orange thousands of kilometres away.
Thousands are under evacuation orders.