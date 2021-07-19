Northern California Wildfires Rage Uncontained

Near Markleeville the Tamarack Fire remains zero percent contained while the Dixie Fire is forcing mandatory evacuations in Butte and Plumas counties.
A rapidly growing wildfire south of Lake Tahoe jumped a highway, prompting more evacuation orders and the cancellation of an..
Firefighters working in searing heat are struggling to contain the largest wildfire in California so far this year.