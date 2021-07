CDC recommends vaccinated people wear masks indoors where virus is surging

In a reversal of an earlier guidance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now recommending people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

CDC Director Rochelle P.

Walensky announced the updated guidance while providing an update to the media on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday afternoon.